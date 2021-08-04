The Buds 2 could last up to 28 hours with ANC turned off, thanks to their supposed 61mAh battery per earbud and 472mAh battery for the charging case. That's 8 hours on a single charge and 20 hours from the charging case. Otherwise, the battery could get you up to 18 hours of use (5 hours on a single charge plus 13 hours from the case). A five-minute charge could even supposedly get you 55 minutes of battery life.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds 2 could come with active noise cancellation (ANC), among other specs that have surfaced in a fresh leak, revealing some promising details about the earbuds. The new leak is courtesy of a Twitter user going by the handle @snoopytech , and it pretty much suggests some promising improvements from the previous-generation Buds.

Like the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Buds 2 may also have an IPX7 rating for water resistance. This rating classification enables the earbuds to be submerged underwater up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes without destroying them.

The leak also claims the next-generation Buds will feature Bluetooth 5.2, wireless charging support, three mics, and a glossy finish. There's an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter for each earbud as well, which are the same set of speakers for the Buds Pro. An earlier leak suggests the Buds 2 will be available in green, black and purple color variants alongside the usual white option.

As for the price, the upcoming earbuds are estimated to retail for around $150 in the U.S. In that case, they're going to undercut some of the best wireless earbuds in the market. That said, nothing is confirmed as of this time, at least until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked on August 11 where the Buds 2 are expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other products.