OnePlus is expected to the wraps off its next flagship phones sometime next month. As confirmed by the company's CEO Pete Lau earlier this month, both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will be 5G-enabled. While OnePlus is yet to reveal a launch date for the OnePlus 8 series, specs sheets of the two phones have now surfaced, courtesy of reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal.

Exclusive: They're coming! Here is the full specification list of the #OnePlus8 & 8 Pro. Seems like #OnePlus8Pro is gonna be a beast with 6.78" 120hz QHD+ Display and 48+48+8+5MP Camera Setup. Will have 30W Wireless Charging & IP68 Rating too. I'm so excited! #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/j1AAo19q4J — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 25, 2020

The standard OnePlus 8 will apparently feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout housing a 16MP selfie camera. As confirmed by the company already, the flagship phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. In the camera department, OnePlus 8 is tipped to have a triple-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor.

If the leaked spec sheet is completely accurate, it looks like the OnePlus 8 will actually be quite similar to last year's OnePlus 7T in a number of areas. In terms of battery life, however, the OnePlus 8 could be a solid upgrade over the OnePlus 7T. As per Agarwal, the phone will have a 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be an impressive upgrade over the current OnePlus 7T Pro. Like the standard OnePlus 8, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 chipset and come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The flagship phone will sport a larger 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

At the rear will be a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The leaked spec sheet also claims that the phone will have a 4,510mAh battery with 30W wired and wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, and a 16MP selfie camera.