Yesterday, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the first images of the company's upcoming 8T flagship phone in Aquamarine Green. More official renders of the OnePlus 8T have now leaked online, courtesy of tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter.

In addition to the Aquamarine Green variant that has already been officially revealed by OnePlus, the new renders give us our first look at the Lunar Silver variant. Unlike the Aquamarine Green, which has a glossy finish on the back, it appears the Lunar Silver variant will have a matte finish.

While the OnePlus 8T isn't going to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, it will come with a few key upgrades. The phone will have a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, however, it will feature the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro phones.

On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP sensor for portrait photography. The phone will also have a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging speeds, a 16MP selfie camera, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the software side of things, the OnePlus 8T will ship with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box.