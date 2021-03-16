Quik may sound familiar to some as one of the best video editors for Android , but this is actually a brand new app that combines the best of GoPro's former two apps into one comprehensive offering. With this new application, users can easily curate their own albums, called Murals. Quik will automatically generate a video with highlights from each clip and photo, complete with music, transitions, and effects.

Smartphones are becoming increasingly powerful content editing tools for both professionals and amateurs alike, with more apps aiming to take advantage of extremely capable chipsets like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 . GoPro is one company that benefits from apps that offer quick access to powerful video editing tools found on some of the best Android phones . Quik, the latest version of the GoPro app, aims to make the most of what smartphones can do while making it easy and effortless to edit videos on the go.

A benefit of this approach from Quik is that it makes things, well, quick! For example, you can take a photo from your smartphone gallery, and using the share sheet throw it into an existing mural or make a new one. It's seen as a simple, yet more hands-on and personal approach to other apps like Google Photos, and the app is also smart enough to seamlessly incorporate your new image or video into the highlight video. This takes a lot of the work out of organizing and editing, a benefit of Quik that's pointed out by GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman.

Quik makes it simple and fun to finally make sense of the vast number of photos and videos we all have on our phones. You don't even have to open the Quik app to organize your images; simply share your favorite shots directly to Quik from your camera roll, text threads, or wherever your best shots may be. We named it Quik because that's what it is!

And for those of you who want to put some tweaks onto your videos, Quik's editor has been rebuilt from the ground up and is more streamlined and easy to use. The app can sync video to music, whether you're selecting music from within the app or your own library. There are many different filters, effects, and even a new speed tool that lets you edit different sections of the same clip to really emphasize the action.

Of course, there are some GoPro-specific features in Quik, like remote control of your camera, preview shots, instant transfers, and more. The new Quik app is meant to be the end-to-end, one-stop-shop for GoPro owners and smartphone owners alike so that anyone can have access to powerful editing tools.

The new Quik app is available today. Those of you with the GoPro app will notice the change with an app update. GoPro also offers a $1.99/month subscription to access the app's full capabilities, such as unlimited cloud backups at original quality, a feature that will be available later this year. GoPro subscribers who pay $49.99/year can also get $100 off up to three cameras per year and half-off accessories.