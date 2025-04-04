What you need to know

YouTube detailed a host of new features on deck for Shorts creation for users this spring.

Content creators will receive a new video editor, based on user feedback, as well as the ability to sync clips to music.

Shorts Templates will open its doors to user photos from their phones and YouTube will add AI sticker generation.

During the Made by YouTube event, the platform highlighted a series of AI updates for content creators via its new "Inspirational" tab.

YouTube is preparing users on its platform for a series of new features that should make the Shorts creation process worry-free.

The platform highlighted a handful of Shorts creation tools set to arrive "this spring" in a blog post. The bulk of these features concern the editing and final touch process of making Shorts. YouTube states users will soon notice a "new and improved" video editor in the app. The post states the platform is finally listening to user feedback by improving the ability for users to make "precise" edits for clips and specific times.

Users will have the ability to zoom in or snap in clips when attempting to strike the perfect timing. Moreover, the editor brings clip rearranging and deletion options "to create a rough cut," with timed text and music capabilities.

Regarding music, the editor will let content creators sync their Shorts clips with a chosen song. YouTube says this process happens "automatically" after selecting what song you'd like. Templates, which debuted last year, are receiving an update that lets users grab pictures from their phone's gallery and use them in Shorts.

Advancing Creative AI

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Stickers in Shorts are receiving two updates this spring: one with AI and another that incorporates them into your videos. For the former, YouTube states its experimental AI software only requires a text description from users to create a sticker. The final update lets users take those newly created stickers and pop them into their Short.

YouTube has been slowly adding tools and features for content creation on its platform, but its AI is all wrapped in the Inspirational tab. During its Made by YouTube event, the platform highlighted the new tab, which houses its AI tools for video creation, like the one for video generation. Users can "create a video" using text descriptions with its experimental AI that leverages Veo for six-second clips for Shorts.

YouTube's upcoming AI sticker generator will almost certainly fall into this Inspirational tab for users in the spring.

Elsewhere, the platform started testing its new AI-based remix option called "Restyle." Leveraging Dream Track, users can pick from a few official, liscenced songs and turn them into something new. Restyling will provide users with a 30-second clip that they can use as background music for their Shorts.