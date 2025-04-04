YouTube preps smart Shorts creation features with AI for creative additions

News
By published

The platform's Inspirational tab might welcome a new feature.

YouTube on Pixel 7 Pro
(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

What you need to know

  • YouTube detailed a host of new features on deck for Shorts creation for users this spring.
  • Content creators will receive a new video editor, based on user feedback, as well as the ability to sync clips to music.
  • Shorts Templates will open its doors to user photos from their phones and YouTube will add AI sticker generation.
  • During the Made by YouTube event, the platform highlighted a series of AI updates for content creators via its new "Inspirational" tab.

YouTube is preparing users on its platform for a series of new features that should make the Shorts creation process worry-free.

The platform highlighted a handful of Shorts creation tools set to arrive "this spring" in a blog post. The bulk of these features concern the editing and final touch process of making Shorts. YouTube states users will soon notice a "new and improved" video editor in the app. The post states the platform is finally listening to user feedback by improving the ability for users to make "precise" edits for clips and specific times.

Users will have the ability to zoom in or snap in clips when attempting to strike the perfect timing. Moreover, the editor brings clip rearranging and deletion options "to create a rough cut," with timed text and music capabilities.

Regarding music, the editor will let content creators sync their Shorts clips with a chosen song. YouTube says this process happens "automatically" after selecting what song you'd like. Templates, which debuted last year, are receiving an update that lets users grab pictures from their phone's gallery and use them in Shorts.

Advancing Creative AI

The YouTube app listing on the Google Play Store, running on a Google Pixel 8 Pro

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Stickers in Shorts are receiving two updates this spring: one with AI and another that incorporates them into your videos. For the former, YouTube states its experimental AI software only requires a text description from users to create a sticker. The final update lets users take those newly created stickers and pop them into their Short.

YouTube has been slowly adding tools and features for content creation on its platform, but its AI is all wrapped in the Inspirational tab. During its Made by YouTube event, the platform highlighted the new tab, which houses its AI tools for video creation, like the one for video generation. Users can "create a video" using text descriptions with its experimental AI that leverages Veo for six-second clips for Shorts.

YouTube's upcoming AI sticker generator will almost certainly fall into this Inspirational tab for users in the spring.

Elsewhere, the platform started testing its new AI-based remix option called "Restyle." Leveraging Dream Track, users can pick from a few official, liscenced songs and turn them into something new. Restyling will provide users with a 30-second clip that they can use as background music for their Shorts.

Nickolas Diaz
Nickolas Diaz
News Writer

Nickolas is always excited about tech and getting his hands on it. Writing for him can vary from delivering the latest tech story to scribbling in his journal. When Nickolas isn't hitting a story, he's often grinding away at a game or chilling with a book in his hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about youtube
The YouTube app listing on the Google Play Store, running on a Google Pixel 8 Pro

YouTube cracks down on fake movie trailer channels by disabling ad revenue

YouTube Premium homepage on Android

YouTube's notification test impacts channels you rarely interact with
Meta Logo.

Meta's Llama 4 model is running behind schedule, but we might see it soon
See more latest
Most Popular
Meta Logo.
Meta's Llama 4 model is running behind schedule, but we might see it soon
Jim Johnson, Senior VP and GM, Client Business Group at Intel alongside John Solomon, VP and GM of ChromeOS &amp; Education at IFA 2024
Intel Unison, a powerful free app bridging Android phones and PCs, is shutting down
The back of all three colorways of the OnePlus 13 on a white table
OnePlus exec teases the OnePlus 13T will be a tiny phone with a big battery
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display
The Galaxy S25 Edge was reportedly delayed, and we may have some insight as to why
The Google Pixel 9 next to the Pixel 8
Pixel 10 camera specs leak, hinting at a significant downgrade for one model
Replacing the back plate on the CMF Phone 1
Nothing's CMF Phone 2 teaser focuses on the shot with more 'coming soon'
Samsung Galaxy Ring in charging case with lid open
This Samsung concept plays with Galaxy Ring charging that needs a phone
The logo for Android 16 on a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Google's Android 16 Beta 3.2 brings essential fixes to battery, display, and more
Ask Gemini prompt on Galaxy S25 Ultra
Google highlights smarter Gemini capabilities when integrating the Photos app
Samsung Foldable OLED demo panels at MWC 2025
New patent reveals that Samsung could be working on a very different type of foldable phone