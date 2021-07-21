Parts of the world are opening up, and more people are commuting back to work. To help navigate the new work-from-anywhere lifestyle, Google Maps is introducing new features and expanding on others.

Knowing how crowded a bus or train is can help users plan their trips accordingly. In 2019, Google introduced crowdedness predictions and expanded that feature last year with live crowdedness information on the best Android phones. Google is now expanding its crowdedness predictions to more than 10,000 transit agencies in 100 cities.

Google is also testing live crowdedness information at the car level for trains in New York City and Sydney, meaning you can pre-plan which car you'll hop into if you want to avoid the crowd.

Google Maps is also giving you a deeper look at your past trips. A new Insights tab in the Timeline displays a monthly view to show how you're traveling. If you have Location History enabled, you'll have access to these trends, which show how you traveled, the kinds of places you traveled to, and highlights of these trips.

Google also highlights the Trips tab that rolled out last year, which shows off the places you visited and even includes an itinerary of the trip. Of course, if you no longer want this kind of information on Maps, there are ways to stop Google Maps from storing your location history.