Facebook has been under quite a bit of fire for a myriad of privacy reasons over the past few years. However, the company has started to try and provide more control of your data and information. This started all the way back in 2019, with a new tool to move Facebook photos and videos to Google photos.

The tool officially launched late in 2020, and now there's another tool being added to the arsenal. In a blog post, the Director of Privacy and Public Policy for Facebook, Steve Satterfield, revealed that a new tool is now avaialble for those that want to export and transfer posts or notes.

With this new tool, dubbed 'Transfer Your Information' is easily accessible from the Facebook settings in your browser. And after following the prompts, you'll be able to select what type of information you want to transfer, before transferring to select platforms including Google Docs, Wordpress, or Blogger.

Being able to export your posts into Google Drive is extremely helpful if you want to back up any posts that you've made. But the WordPress and Blogger integration may seem a bit odd for some. However, you may have come across someone's personal blog, and this integration makes it possible to update the page with Facebook posts, instead of publishing through the WordPress or Blogger backend.

Perhaps the best part is that you don't have to wait for this feature to be rolled out. The ability to 'Transfer Your Information' is available for everyone today, so you can head over to the website and get started today.

How to transfer your Facebook information

If you want to transfer the data from your Facebook account to one of the available platforms, the process is easier than you might think. You'll need to be ready to enter your Facebook password, along with syncing Facebook with Google Docs or Wordpress. Here's how you can transfer your Facebook information: