Belkin today announced new sweatproof true wireless earbuds at CES. Dubbed the Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, they're another pair from Belkin that fall under the company's Soundform brand, and they'll ship with a nice feature-set for those looking out for new wireless earbuds.

These new earbuds come with long-lasting battery life, giving you 8 hours of listening time at a spell and 20 extra hours with the charging case. The charging case can be recharged via USB-C, or any Qi wireless charging pad. Belkin also notes that you can get 2 hours of charge from 15 minutes in the case, making sure you won't be without sound too long if you run out of battery when on the go. There's also environmental noise cancellation in this, so your music won't be drowned out by the sounds of the hustle and bustle of your house, or the street if you wear these on walks.