What you need to know
- Belkin today announced the Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds.
- They offer long-lasting battery life and IPX5 sweat and splash protection.
- They'll go on sale from March and April.
Belkin today announced new sweatproof true wireless earbuds at CES. Dubbed the Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds, they're another pair from Belkin that fall under the company's Soundform brand, and they'll ship with a nice feature-set for those looking out for new wireless earbuds.
These new earbuds come with long-lasting battery life, giving you 8 hours of listening time at a spell and 20 extra hours with the charging case. The charging case can be recharged via USB-C, or any Qi wireless charging pad. Belkin also notes that you can get 2 hours of charge from 15 minutes in the case, making sure you won't be without sound too long if you run out of battery when on the go. There's also environmental noise cancellation in this, so your music won't be drowned out by the sounds of the hustle and bustle of your house, or the street if you wear these on walks.
Belkin will have these earbuds in both black and white, so don't expect any flashy gold or rose trims with this one. They'll be made available during the spring, Belkin has yet to specify whether March or April. No exact pricing has been announced at this time, though it's likely to be more towards the midrange due to the Qualcomm QCC306 chip that powers this, so expect it to cost around $180-$200.
