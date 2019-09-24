Folks who choose Pixel phones enjoy a lot of things about being part of the Pixel family, such as a great camera and fast OS updates. In September, Google released the official build for Android 10 and it has been running on the Pixel series ever since. Now, there seems to be an even newer build of Android 10 coming out.

On September 24, some owners of the Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, and 3a XL woke up to an update notification for a new version of Android 10. Android Police reported that the new build is QP1A.190711.020.C3, and while there isn't a changelog for the new update, it weighs in at a hefty 1188.2 MB.

We're patiently waiting to get a changelog of this build to see what we are getting in this update. The likelihood is this is a release that will be taking care of some bugs and getting us some more stability. Have you seen anything in your update box?

