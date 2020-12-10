What you need to know
- Among Us is a social deduction game that first released in 2018 but gained popularity this year.
- During The Game Awards 2020, a new map called The Airship was revealed.
- There are only a handful of maps in the game right now, and The Airship is coming in early 2021.
Developer InnerSloth revealed a new Among Us map at The Game Awards called The Airship. The new map will be free for everyone and feature new tasks, ladders, your choice of what room to start in, and a whole lot more.
Though Among Us initially released over two years ago, it gained a resurgence thanks to popular streamers. It became so popular that members of Congress like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar streamed together on Twitch. It's a simple game that throws a handful of players onto a map, and you'll need to figure out which one of you is the imposter killing everyone else.
It became so popular that the studio decided to cancel Among Us 2 in favor of supporting the first Among Us.
Us devs have had several long discussions about what we want to do with the game. When do we stop working on Among Us 1? What content goes into Among Us 2? The main reason we are shooting for a sequel is because the codebase of Among Us 1 is so outdated and not built to support adding so much new content. However, seeing how many people are enjoying Among Us 1 really makes us want to be able to support the game and take it to the next level. We have decided to cancel Among Us 2 and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1.
