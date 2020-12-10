Developer InnerSloth revealed a new Among Us map at The Game Awards called The Airship. The new map will be free for everyone and feature new tasks, ladders, your choice of what room to start in, and a whole lot more.

Though Among Us initially released over two years ago, it gained a resurgence thanks to popular streamers. It became so popular that members of Congress like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar streamed together on Twitch. It's a simple game that throws a handful of players onto a map, and you'll need to figure out which one of you is the imposter killing everyone else.

It became so popular that the studio decided to cancel Among Us 2 in favor of supporting the first Among Us.