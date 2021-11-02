Netgear has revealed a new 5G-enabled Wi-Fi 6 Orbi. This mesh system has an AX4200 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 connection with a dedicated backhaul to keep speeds high on the mesh. The pack comes with a main router and a satellite with a combined coverage of up to 5,000 square feet. The router also comes with an Ethernet WAN port so you can use wired internet sources as well.

About 42 million Americans have no access to high-speed wired internet service making 5G and LTE the best way to get online. The Orbi supports 5G on all major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon with support for bands n2, n5, n25, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77 as well as LTE bands B2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26, 29, 30, 41, 48, 66, 71. This means that the NBK752 not only supports current low-band 5G networks but mid-band and C-band as well. No mmWave support is included but given its small coverage area, this choice makes a lot of sense.

The NBK752 router has a Nano SIM next to two LAN Ethernet ports and a WAN port. There are also connectors for an optional external LTE/5G antenna if you need a bit more signal. Not only that, but since the mesh system communicated wirelessly, you could put the main router in the part of the house with the best 5G signal.

This system not only uses 5G as a primary internet connection but also as a backup if your primary internet connection is unreliable. For example, if your main DSL connection suffers an outage, 5G will be used as an automatic and seamless failover. For those that rely on a constant and reliable internet connection but still want to live away from a large city, the NBK752 can be a great way to stay connected.

Netgear has also brought its excellent security software, Netgear Armor, to this Orbi so you can be sure your traffic is secure no matter which internet source you're using. With Netgear Armor, you're protected on any internet connection you use including public Wi-Fi with 200MB of daily VPN data.