Netflix is toying with the idea of rolling out a new service called N-Plus, according to a report from Protocol. The streaming giant recently sent out a survey to some users, asking them if they would be interested in accessing new content such as podcasts, user-generated playlists, how-tos, and more.

Netflix describes N-Plus as a "future online space where you can learn more about the best Netflix shows and things related to them." Until now, Netflix has been posting behind-the-scenes interviews, podcasts, and other similar content through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

Along with behind-the-scenes content, however, N-Plus will also come with a few other useful features. N-Plus users will be able to create lists of their favorite shows on Netflix and share them with their friends. The service may even list music from TV shows and allow users to create custom playlists from it.

Another feature that Netflix is considering for N-Plus is to allow users to "learn about a planned show and influence its development with feedback before filming has finished." N-Plus might also include reviews of popular Netflix shows from users.

While the survey confirms Netflix is exploring the idea of launching a new service, we wouldn't be surprised if N-Plus never sees the light of day. Netflix often tests new features, but only a few them actually make it to the market. A Netflix spokesperson told Protocol that the survey was just a part of the company's "regular efforts" to gauge audience interest on new features and that it didn't have anything more to share for now.