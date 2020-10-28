The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres October 30 at midnight PT on Disney+ — that's 3AM Eastern, in case you were debating staying up tomorrow night — and if you don't have 8 hours to binge the first season again, that's perfectly okay! The Star Wars YouTube channel has recapped the first season with a tight little 90-second video, complete with a reminder of what Season 2 is facing at the end. If the video itself doesn't clear up much, here's the Cliff Notes version:

The Mandalorian is a bounty hunter who takes a job from some Empire remnant named The Client to hunt down a person, which turns out to be The Child. Adopted into the Mandalorian religion after being saved at a young age, The Mandalorian is a very reserved individual with an intensely strong moral code as well as being a very violent and efficient warrior.

After initially handing The Child over to The Client, The Mandalorian reneges on the deal and kidnaps The Child to keep it away from Empire scientists, killing several Stormtroopers along the way.

The Child is actually 50 years old — the same species as Jedi Master Yoda, which has a lifespan centuries long — and is an adorable force-using toddler. Like other toddlers, it has a knack for getting into trouble, likes putting everything in its mouth, and has formed a strong emotional connection to its masked guardian.

The Mandalorian and The Child go on the run across several star systems looking to avoid the bounties that now sit on both of their heads, and after the Season One finale, they know who they are running from: Moff Gideon, a powerful leader of the now-broken Empire that leads squadrons of Death Troopers and possesses the Darksaber, a black lightsaber forged by the first Mandalorian Jedi.

In Season 2, The Armorer (leader of The Mandalorian's tribe and badass, armor-forging woman) decrees that The Mandalorian has to bring The Child "back to its kind", but that doesn't mean finding the rest of his species. Oh, no, that means finding "an order of sorcerers called Jedi", which we are ever-so-hopeful mean that we'll be crossing paths with some Jedi that haven't been seen in live-action yet like Ahsoka Tano or Ezra Bridger. If we see Ahsoka Tano, there's also a very good chance we'll see Sabine Wren, another badass fighter from Mandalore who we know took off with Ahsoka at the end of Star Wars: Rebels.

Whatever comes next, we know two things: this is going to be fun, and there's going to be a lot of fighting involved.

This is the way.