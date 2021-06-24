NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming app has finally arrived on Amazon devices. Starting today, users in the U.S. will be able to watch "hours of on-demand movies and shows, as well as live news and sports programming" on the best Fire TV Smart TVs and Fire tablets.

Daniel Rausch, Vice-President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said in a statement:

Peacock has built an engaging streaming library that we know Fire TV customers will enjoy By pairing Peacock with Fire TV, our joint customers will be able to use Alexa and personalized recommendations to rediscover some of the world's most-loved sitcoms, watch all-new shows like Girls5Eva, and follow Olympic highlights – all from one service.

You can open Peacock using the Alexa Voice Remote by saying, "Alexa, open Peacock." Amazon says full Alexa title integration will roll out sometime later this year, which will enable users to search for content and navigate the entire Peacock catalog using just their voice.

Besides adding Peacock to Amazon devices, NBCUniversal has also announced that it is bringing 15 of its network apps to Fire TV and Fire tablets — including NBC, Bravo, NBC News, NBC Sports, and Telemundo.

Peacock's ad-supported Premium tier lets you access the service's entire catalog for $4.99 per month. However, if you want a completely ad-free experience, you'll need to pay an additional $5 per month.