The new apps include Bravo , E! , Oxygen , SYFY , and USA Network . All of the apps feature a similar design and layout with sections for watching on-demand or even live television.

It seems Android TV has always lagged behind other platforms like Roku when it comes to app selection, but support has been ramping up the past couple of years. On July 10, Android TV got a big surprise when NBCUniversal dropped five new apps to give users access to hit shows across several of its networks.

Of course, watching live television requires a cable login, but NBCUniversal provides you with three credits that allow you to watch without signing in.

Thanks to NBCUniveral's new family of apps you'll now be able to stream shows such as Krypton, The Magicians, Futurama, Mr. Robot, Suits, and, of course, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Another great feature of the apps is you won't have to jump back and forth between them to catch all these great shows. Under the Networks section of the app, it allows you to hop between all of the different channels owned by NBCUniversal, making it more convenient to stream all your favorite shows.

Best Cheap Android TVs in 2019