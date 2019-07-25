On July 25, 2K Sports announced a new NBA 2K20 demo coming next month for fans. Players can try the game out early with the new MyPLAYER builder and start hitting the court two weeks before the game launches.

The MyPLAYER builder will let fans test out styles and configurations in order to best customize your playing style ahead of time. Best of all, after you spend that time customizing and figuring out what works best for you, you don't lose that progress. Instead, your choices from the demo can be carried over to the full game.

The NBA 2K20 demo will be available on August 21, 2019 at 12:01 AM PT. 2K Sports is offering some pretty big pre-order bonuses as well, including:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one a week)

5 Heat Check packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

The demo can be downloaded on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. NBA 2K20 will launch on September 6, 2019.