For the last two years, I've used Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum mechanical keyboard for work and gaming. In that time, I've written over 750,000 words and played countless hours of games, and the K95 RGB held its own. I'm writing up this deal with the keyboard, and it continues to be just as reliable as the day I started using it.
This is the one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards in the market today, and for Cyber Monday the K95 RGB has been discounted to $130, $70 off its usual retail price. That's for the version with the Cherry MX Brown mechanical switches, which is what I'm using right now. If you are looking for a gaming keyboard that will last several years, this is the one to get.
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (MX Brown) | $70 off
The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum continues to be one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards around. The MX Brown keys are fantastic for gaming, the RGB lighting is one of the best you'll find on any keyboard, and the rugged design combined with the sheer number of features make it a truly outstanding keyboard.
The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is available in two versions: one with a MX Speed switch that's optimized for gaming, and the other with an MX Brown switch. Of the two, I prefer the MX Brown because it delivers better tactile feedback while still being fast enough for gaming.
The keyboard itself has a sturdy design with an aluminum chassis, dual-sided detectable wrist rest, dedicated media keys, and a delightful volume roller. There are six programmable macros, 19-zone RGB lightbar that runs along the leading edge, per-key RGB backlighting, and 8MB of onboard memory for storing user profiles.
You can set up macros and assign RGB backlighting via Corsair's excellent iCUE software, and the quality of the construction combined with the RGB backlighting and Cherry MX Brown keys make the K95 RGB a truly amazing gaming keyboard. Get it now for $130 while it's still on sale.
