For the last two years, I've used Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum mechanical keyboard for work and gaming. In that time, I've written over 750,000 words and played countless hours of games, and the K95 RGB held its own. I'm writing up this deal with the keyboard, and it continues to be just as reliable as the day I started using it.

This is the one of the best mechanical gaming keyboards in the market today, and for Cyber Monday the K95 RGB has been discounted to $130, $70 off its usual retail price. That's for the version with the Cherry MX Brown mechanical switches, which is what I'm using right now. If you are looking for a gaming keyboard that will last several years, this is the one to get.