What you need to know
- Lenovo's Motorola Edge S is now official.
- It's the first phone to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870.
- It's also a China-exclusive phone at launch, with no plans of a U.S. or Europe launch yet.
The Motorola Edge S has finally launched(via GSM Arena), and it's the company's first real high-end phone for 2021. Unlike the other phones Lenovo has launched under the Motorola brand this year, it's coming with Edge branding.This means big screens, high-quality cameras, powerful processors, and 5G support as a matter of course. The Moto Edge S delivers in all categories.
To start with, it has a 6.7-inch 90Hz display, albeit IPS LCD rather than OLED. It has HDR10 support, making for what should be an excellent viewing experience on paper. Camera-wise, there's the usual quad-camera layout at the back. So you'll be getting a 64MP camera, a 16MP ultrawide camera, and two other lenses. One is a 2MP depth sensor, and the other is a ToF sensor. On the front, you'd find a dual-camera setup. One is the 16MP main camera, and the other is an 8MP ultrawide lens for group selfies.
All this is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The Moto Edge 870 is the first phone to be running this platform, so it's a bit of a shame that it's China-only at this point. As far as the chip goes, it's more powerful than the 865 but less powerful than the flagship 888. It's a bit like the 765 was to the 865 last year, but a more accurate comparison in terms of presentation could be to 2014's Snapdragon 808 and 810. Nominally in the same tier, but with a clear "flagship" option.
Lenovo's Motorola Edge phones have impressed us a lot more than their Moto G or Moto One phons. It's not just specs, but there's a level of thoughtfulness that comes with these phones that seems missing from Lenovo's lower-end phones nowadays. Motorola is selling this for CNY 1,999 ($309) for the base 6GB /128GB pairing, but there's also a CNY 2,799 ($430) 8GB/258GB model if you want the best on offer.
There's no news of a U.S. or Europe announcement yet, but hopefully, this phone makes its way across the shores soon.
Mesmerizing Moto
Motorola Edge
An excellent entry in the value flagship market
The Motorola Edge may stumble a bit with its cameras and curved design, but overall, the phone gets more right than wrong. It's built incredibly well, has a killer screen, nimble performance, and a battery that always has your back. Combine that with a solid price and compatibility for all carriers, and the Edge proves to be the sleeper hit of 2020.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
If there's no Galaxy Note 21 this year, what phone will you buy instead?
It's looking more and more likely that we won't have a Galaxy Note 21 this year. Assuming that's true, what phone will you buy instead?
Review: Govee Immersion TV lights make me feel like I'm at a movie theater
TV bias lighting has been a thing for a very long time, but Govee's new Immersion TV backlight changes the paradigm for what's expected from simple TV backlighting by using a camera that changes each individual LED based on what's happening on your TV.
Facebook and Oculus: A rough history that’s becoming a glowing future
There's no denying that Facebook and Oculus have gotten off to a rocky start in the eyes of some Oculus Quest 2 buyers. There are even a number of people that won't buy Oculus products because of Facebook's involvement, but is Facebook really the bad guy?
These are the very best Motorola phones you can buy
Motorola won a legion of new fans when it rebooted its phone line up a few years ago. Things haven't slowed down since then, and this little list right here is a round up of the best that Moto currently has to offer.