The only thing better than bringing back a classic, is getting a second chance to do it right. A little over a year ago, Motorola reinvented the legendary RAZR clamshell as a bleeding-edge foldable smartphone — but as a first-generation foldable, it carried compromises: high price, carrier exclusivity, and doubts about its dependability. All it took was some stiff Samsung competition to render the RAZR an also-ran … an indignity that Motorola is today able to address with the new Motorola RAZR (also known as the RAZR 5G).

Category Motorola RAZR 2 Operating System Android 10 Outer Display 2.7 -inch Main Display 6.2-inch Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Memory 8GB RAM Storage 256GB Rear Camera 48MP

f/1.7

OIS Front Camera 20MP

f/2.2 Security Rear fingerprint sensor Connectivity 5G (sub-6)

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.1 Battery 2,800 mAh Charging 15W wired charging Dimensions (Folded) 2.6 x 91.7 x 16mm Dimensions (Unfolded) 2.6 x 169.2 x 7.9mm Weight 192g Colors Polished Graphite

Liquid Mercury

Blush Gold

Confession time: remember how, less than an hour after laying hands on the first Motorola RAZR, I told you I was buying one? Well, I didn't, because I couldn't justify switching to exclusive launch partner Verizon. Thankfully, that's the first problem the new RAZR solves. Yep, no matter which corner of the box you look at, you won't find a carrier logo, because the new RAZR is available unlocked from day one — in over 35 markets around the world. There's also a physical SIM tray this time around in addition to eSIM. Serial SIM swappers, rejoice! Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Moving up and around the corner from that addition, we find a subtraction. In order to streamline the RAZR's distinctive chin, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back, where it's been cleverly combined with the cutout for the Motorola logo. It's lower on the body than on most phones, so the new ergonomics take a little getting used to, but you can now use it as a notification shade shortcut. So on the whole, we'll call it a win. Speaking of ergonomics: man, this thing is a treat to hold. It's thicker, wider, and slightly shorter than last year's model, with a more rounded flip or top half. There's also a new Gorilla Glass 5 backplate to replace the plastic one. I'm not crazy about that change when it comes to my "Polished Graphite" review sample here, which slips and slides on soft surfaces much more readily than the old RAZR did. But the two other colorways swap the glossy finish for a satin one, and with one of them, Motorola finally brings back the metallic silver color of the original 2004-era RAZR. The company calls it "Liquid Mercury," but it might as well be called "Michael Fisher kryptonite."

Inside, familiar components have been been tuned up. It's the same P-OLED display ensconced within the same teardrop-style stainless steel hinge, but the display is now stretched more tightly across the metal supports underneath, and the hinge now has fewer moving parts. Motorola tells me that's meant to cut down on the potential for the kind of noises that caused such concern on last year's review devices, and at first listen, while you can still hear the display folding, it's substantially quieter than the RAZR 2019 review sample I've carried since March. Motorola says the new hinge should be good for 200,000 flips, or about five years if you flip it 100 times a day.