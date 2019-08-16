The long wait has finally come to an end for Moto Z2 Force owners who were waiting to connect to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network using the 5G Moto Mod. Verizon has announced that the 5G Moto Mod will be compatible with the Moto Z2 Force starting this week.

Thanks to further improvements, the 5G Moto Mod is now claimed to deliver better battery life as well as faster download speeds. The optimizations are now available via a software update for the Moto Z2 Force and Moto Z3 phones purchased from Verizon. Both the optimizations are already installed on the 5G Moto Mod as well as the new Moto Z4.

Motorola has also updated the powering system on the 5G Moto Mod and Moto Z phones, which means you can now use one device to power the other. Once you attach the 5G Moto Mod to your Moto Z phone, you will be able to enjoy the blazing fast download speeds on Verizon's 5G network. While Big Red's 5G network is currently live in only nine U.S. cities, the carrier expects its 5G Ultra Wideband network to be expanded to more than 30 cities by the end of the year.

If you do not own a Moto Z2 Force or Moto Z3 and are looking for an affordable 5G-upgradeable smartphone, you can consider the Moto Z4. The smartphone is now available from Verizon for $10/month for 24 months when you activate a new line.