Motorola is no stranger to the budget segment, and in recent years the brand has differentiated its products to better cater to global markets. That has resulted in the introduction of devices with large batteries and entry-level models with hardware that's just decent enough for everyday use. With four models in the G7 series, let's take a look at how the standard Moto G7 differs from the G7 Power.

The Moto G7 and G7 Power share a lot of specs

Motorola has switched up the design of its Moto G series a few times in recent years, and the current glass-backed design gives the phones a more premium look. Both the Moto G7 and G7 Power share a similar design aesthetic, with the main difference being the cutout at the top of the display. The standard G7 has a tiny waterdrop cutout whereas the G7 Power has a wider notch.

Both the Moto G7 and G7 Power feature a Snapdragon 632 chipset, but you get more RAM and storage on the former.

Both devices also have a chin that has the Motorola logo on full display, and the fingerprint sensors are tucked underneath the Batwing symbol at the back. The glass front and back is sandwiched by a polycarbonate frame, and Motorola has managed to do a great job retaining that upmarket feel with both devices.

The internal hardware is nearly identical as well: the Moto G7 and G7 Power are both powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset. The G7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as standard, and the G7 Power has a more modest 3GB/32GB configuration. That said, the G7 Power costs $75 less.

Both devices sport 6.2-inch IPS panels, but the G7 has an FHD+ display while the G7 Power has a 720p screen. As you'd expect, the display on the G7 Power isn't as sharp as that on the standard G7, but it's still a decent enough panel in its own right. Both devices charge over USB-C and have 3.5mm jacks.

The Moto G7 has a 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera configuration at the back, and the f/1.8 lens coupled with the secondary sensor give it a tiny advantage over the G7 Power in this regard. You still get portrait mode on the G7 Power, but it's software-based.

Things are even when it comes to the software side of things. Both phones run Pie out of the box, and Motorola's software experience continues to be fluid and clutter-free.

Category Moto G7 Moto G7 Power Operating system Android 9.0 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 2270x1080 (19:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 6.2-inch IPS LCD, 1570x720 (19.5:9)

Gorilla Glass 3 Chipset Snapdragon 632

4 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 250 Gold

4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 250 Silver

Adreno 506 Snapdragon 632

4 x 1.8GHZ Kryo 250 Gold

4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 250 Silver

Adreno 506 RAM 4GB 3GB Storage 64GB 32GB MicroSD slot Yes (up to 512GB)

Dedicated slot Yes (up to 512GB)

Dedicated slot Rear camera 1 12MP f/1.8 PDAF 12MP f/2.0 PDAF Rear camera 2 5MP f/2.2 None Front camera 8MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.2 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS

FM radio Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2 LE

GPS

FM radio Audio 3.5mm jack

Single speaker 3.5mm jack

Single speaker Battery 3000mAh

Non-removable 5000mAh

Non-removable Charging USB-C

15W USB-C

15W Water resistance No rating No rating Security Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 157 x 75.3 x 8mm

172g 159.4 x 76 x 9.3mm

193g Colors Ceramic Black, Clear White Ceramic Black, Marine Blue, Iced Violet

The Moto G7 Power dominates when it comes to battery life

The Moto G7 Power's marquee feature is the 5000mAh battery. Combined with the 720p display, Motorola says the device will last over two days between charges. The added battery makes the device thicker by 1.3mm from the standard G7 and heavier by 21g, but on the bright side, the G7 Power vastly outmatches the G7 in this regard.

With a 3-day battery life, the Moto G7 Power will fundamentally change how you use your phone.

The G7 Power always manages to deliver screen-on-time in excess of 10 hours, and the fact that you don't have to plug in your phone for charging at the end of the day is pretty great. And when you do need to top up your device, the G7 Power has 15W fast charging.

The Moto G7 doesn't come close to these figures, but it still manages to deliver a day's worth of use. But if battery life is what you're after, the G7 Power is the obvious winner.

You can't go wrong with either device

The Moto G7 will be the default choice for many, but the Moto G7 Power is the better option for those that prioritize battery life. Its 5000mAh battery combined with the 720p display deliver unmatched battery life in this segment, and there aren't any devices at this price point that come close to the G7 Power's battery figures.

Motorola knows what sells in the budget segment, and that was the reason for the introduction of the Power series in the first place. The Moto G7 is a solid choice for $300, but if you're looking to save some cash, the G7 Power is a decent alternative at $225. You lose out on a high-res screen and memory, but the insane battery life more than makes up for it.

