In late October of last year, Motorola launched the Moto G5S Plus — an improved version of the already great Moto G5 Plus that introduced a full metal unibody and dual rear cameras. Now, the phone's being updated to Android 8.1 Oreo.

Android 8.1 is rolling out to the G5S Plus now, with Motorola's support website indicating that it comes with —

many enhancements including new multitasking features, more efficient notification controls, improved data saver and battery features, new power menu UI and Bluetooth improvements.

In addition to the above list, the May 2018 Android Security Patch is also included.

The update is rolling out to users now, and while you should automatically be notified of the OTA update once it hits your phone, you can manually check by diving into your settings.

