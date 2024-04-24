Bill to ban TikTok signed into law, but there's still time

What you need to know

After swiftly passing through the House and Senate, U.S. President Joe Biden has signed a foreign aid package that includes a bill targeting TikTok.

The bill gives TikTok owner ByteDance a year to divest the app, or else mobile app stores will be forced to remove it.

TikTok CEO has responded on the platform, saying that the app "isn't going anywhere."

President Biden has signed a bill into law that could lead to a nationwide TikTok ban, CNN reports. This comes just days after the House approved the bill and a day after the Senate voted in favor of it.

Nestled within a foreign aid package, the bill would make it so that app stores such as Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store can not legally offer TikTok within the United States. However, the ban does not happen overnight, as the bill gives TikTok owner ByteDance less than a year to divest the app and find a potential buyer.

In response to the bill being signed into law, TikTok CEO Shou Chew took to the app to express his thoughts on the matter, saying, "We aren't going anywhere."

Updating...