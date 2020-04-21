Best overall Moto G Power Solid alternative Moto G8 Plus Hands-down, the Moto G Power is one of the best budget phones you can buy right now. It's plenty fast, takes respectable pictures, and having a battery that can last up to three days on a single charge is magical. Anyone can buy the phone thanks to its compatibility with all U.S. carriers, and it being backed by a warranty adds greatly-appreciated peace of mind. $250 at Best Buy Pros Up to three-day battery life

More useful cameras

Clean, intuitive software

Compatible with all U.S. carriers

Backed by a warranty Cons Only available in black

More expensive The Moto G8 Plus is cheaper than the G Power despite offering nearly identical specifications, making it a really enticing purchase. If you're just looking at the specs-to-dollar ratio, it's hard to argue with. That said, issues do start to pop up when you consider that it doesn't support Sprint or Verizon's networks and ships without any sort of manufacturer warranty. From $245 at Amazon Pros Higher-res 48MP rear camera

Action Cam is great for content creators

Large 4,000 mAh battery

Same great Moto software

Lower price Cons Doesn't support Sprint or Verizon

Lacks a proper warranty

If you're shopping for a new Android phone and don't want to spend a lot of cash, you can't go wrong with either of these two phones. They share a lot of the same DNA, making the Moto G8 Plus an especially appealing purchase considering its lower price. The value proposition of the phone is undoubtedly there, but if you rely on Sprint or Verizon for your wireless service, it's a no go. While the Moto G Power does cost a bit more, we think it's the safer purchase for most folks. It's compatible with all carriers, it offers some of the best battery life around, and you actually get a warranty to cover your purchase (something that's not offered with the G8 Plus).

Two very similar phones

Although Motorola doesn't sell the Moto G Power and Moto G8 Plus in the same markets, both phones have a lot in common. In fact, other than some subtle differences with the display and rear camera setup, these are basically the same device.

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB of RAM. There's 64GB of built-in storage for all of your local files and you can expand that with a microSD card should you find yourself needing more room. Android 10 is available out-of-the-box with a promise for at least one major OS upgrade, there's a snappy rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C charging, dual stereo speakers, and a 3.5mm headphone jack (yes, those still exist).

The Moto G Power has a slightly larger 6.4-inch display with a 2300x1080 resolution, whereas the Moto G8 Plus gets a 6.3-inch 2280x1080 panel. The G Power also opts for a left-mounted hole punch cutout while the G8 Plus has a more symmetrical waterdrop notch in the center.

Moto G Power Moto G8 Plus Operating System Android 10 Android 10 Display 6.4-inch

IPS

2300 x 1080 6.3-inch

IPS

2280 x 1080 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Memory 4GB RAM 4GB RAM Storage 64GB 64GB Expandable Storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB Rear Camera 1 16MP primary camera

f/1.7

1.12um 48MP primary camera

f/1.7

0.8um Rear Camera 2 2MP Macro Vision

f/2.2 5MP depth camera

f/2.2 Rear Camera 3 8MP ultra-wide

f/2.2

1.12um

118-degree field-of-view 16MP Action Cam

f/2.2

2.0um

117-degree field-of-view Front Camera 16MP

f/2.0

1um 25MP

f/2.0

0.9um Security Rear fingerprint sensor Rear fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0 NFC ❌ ❌ Ports USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Dual stereo speakers with Dolby tuning Dual stereo speakers with Dolby tuning Battery 5,000 mAh 4,000 mAh Water Resistance Water-repellent Water-repellent Dimensions 159.85 x 75.84 x 9.63mm 158.35 x 75.83 x 9.09mm Weight 199g 188g Colors Smoke Black Cosmic Blue

Crystal Pink

When it comes to rear cameras, this is where we see the biggest difference. On the Moto G Power, you're treated to a 16MP primary camera, 2MP Macro Vision camera, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera that can be used for photos and videos. Switching to the Moto G8 Plus, you'll find a 48MP primary camera, 5MP depth camera, and 16MP ultra-wide Action Cam that's used exclusively for recording video.

We'd argue that the Moto G Power's camera setup is more useful, though content creators may be drawn to the G8 Plus's Action Cam, which allows you to record horizontal video while holding the phone vertically.

Lastly, while battery life on the Moto G8 Plus is very reliable thanks to its 4,000 mAh battery, there's no beating the up to three-day endurance you get out of the 5,000 mAh battery in the Moto G Power.

Where the Moto G Power comes out ahead

With both phones having so much in common, why are we recommending most people get the more expensive Moto G Power over the Moto G8 Plus? It boils down to two things — carrier compatibility and post-purchase support.

The Moto G8 Plus isn't officially sold in the U.S., meaning when you buy it off Amazon, you're getting an international model. Not only does this limit the G8 Plus to only working with AT&T and T-Mobile, but it also means it doesn't come with a traditional manufacturer warranty. If you break the phone or something else goes wrong, Motorola won't help you one bit.

Comparatively, the Moto G Power works with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon. It also comes with a one-year limited warranty, giving you added peace of mind in case something does happen.

This makes your decision quite easy if you use Sprint or Verizon, but for folks on AT&T or T-Mobile, you'll need to decide if the extra money required for the G Power is worth it. We think it is considering the potentially more useful cameras, longer battery life, and the included warranty, but that'll ultimately come down to your budget.

No matter which phone you end up choosing, you're getting one heck of a deal.

Best overall Moto G Power A solid (and safe) purchase The Moto G Power is one of the latest Motorola phones to hit the U.S., and as far as good deals go, it's one of the best. The G Power offers an all-around great user experience, with the highlight being its 5,000 mAh battery for up to three days of continuous use. Unlike the G8 Plus, the Moto G Power works on all major carriers in the U.S. and comes with a proper warranty. $250 at Best Buy

$250 at B&H

Solid alternative Moto G8 Plus More bang-for-your-buck (with a catch) Motorola isn't officially selling the Moto G8 Plus in the U.S., though you can still buy an international model and use it in the country. The G8 Plus has a lot in common with the G Power, but it comes with a couple of caveats. It doesn't work at all with Sprint or Verizon, and because it's an international phone, it doesn't come with a warranty. From $245 at Amazon

$250 at eBay