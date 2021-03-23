What you need to know
- Motorola's latest Moto 360-branded smartwatch is now receiving the Wear OS H-MR2 update.
- The update promises improved performance and battery life, along with a few minor tweaks.
- Google started rolling out the Wear OS H-MR2 update in September last year, but it was initially limited to the Suunto 7.
The latest Moto 360-branded smartwatch, which was launched in late 2019, has started receiving the Wear OS H-MR2 update. While Google had released the update back in September, only a handful of Wear OS smartwatches have received it so far (via 9to5Google).
The Wear OS H-MR2 update brings improved performance and battery life, a new Weather tile design, and a few minor tweaks. According to a few owners of the third-gen Moto 360 on Reddit, the update also fixes the broken "Hey Google" hotword.
Suunto 7 was the only smartwatch that received the update in September. Fossil began rolling out the update to its Gen 5 smartwatches in December, but quickly paused the rollout to "iron out some issues." The global version of the OPPO Watch also received the update in December. However, some of the best Android smartwatches — including the Fossil Gen 5E and the TicWatch Pro 3, are yet to receive the H-MR2 update.
eBuyNow, which is behind the third-gen Moto 360 smartwatch, is soon expected to announce at least three new Motorola-branded watches. The upcoming lineup will also include the first-ever "Moto G" smartwatch. While there is little that we know about the key specs or features of the watches currently, at least one of them will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and support wireless charging.
These are the reasons you should buy a fitness tracker over a smartwatch
Not sure if you should buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch? We've got some ideas.
9 Disney+ shows and movies you should watch right now
People are investing more time and money into streaming services. With that in mind, here are some of the best shows and movies on Disney+ that you should be watching right now.
Stable OxygenOS 11 (Android 11) update is finally here for the OnePlus 7T
OnePlus has finally started rolling out the stable Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 7T series. The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are expected to start receiving the update within the next few weeks.
These Nokia phones deliver clean software, excellent value for your money
Right now, Nokia makes some of the best budget and mid-range phones in the market today. That's down to a combination of great hardware and collaboration with Google that allows HMD to offer Android One on all of its devices.