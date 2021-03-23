The latest Moto 360-branded smartwatch, which was launched in late 2019, has started receiving the Wear OS H-MR2 update. While Google had released the update back in September, only a handful of Wear OS smartwatches have received it so far (via 9to5Google).

The Wear OS H-MR2 update brings improved performance and battery life, a new Weather tile design, and a few minor tweaks. According to a few owners of the third-gen Moto 360 on Reddit, the update also fixes the broken "Hey Google" hotword.

Suunto 7 was the only smartwatch that received the update in September. Fossil began rolling out the update to its Gen 5 smartwatches in December, but quickly paused the rollout to "iron out some issues." The global version of the OPPO Watch also received the update in December. However, some of the best Android smartwatches — including the Fossil Gen 5E and the TicWatch Pro 3, are yet to receive the H-MR2 update.

eBuyNow, which is behind the third-gen Moto 360 smartwatch, is soon expected to announce at least three new Motorola-branded watches. The upcoming lineup will also include the first-ever "Moto G" smartwatch. While there is little that we know about the key specs or features of the watches currently, at least one of them will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and support wireless charging.