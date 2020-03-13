The Stygian Zinogre in Monster Hunter World: IceborneSource: Capcom (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the massive expansion to Capcom's 2018 Monster Hunter World.
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne first released on consoles in September 2019, with a PC release in January 2020.
  • Capcom has revealed that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold 5 million copies.

Back in January, we learned that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne had sold 4 million copies, with the main game selling over 15 million copies. The expansion is continuing to sell well, as Capcom has shared the news that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has crossed 5 million copies sold. This number includes both physical shipments and digital sales.

The Monster Hunter franchise as a whole has now sold over 62 million units, a very impressive number. Resident Evil remains Capcom's number one franchise of all time however, with over 93 million copies sold.

If you haven't picked up Monster Hunter World: Iceborne yet, you can check out our review of the PC version. Our reviewer, Jordan Palmer, noted that "Monster Hunter World is a complex game, with Iceborne bumping up the challenge considerably, but with perseverance and practice, anyone can overcome this, and wind up addicted."

