What you need to know
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is the massive expansion to Capcom's 2018 Monster Hunter World.
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne first released on consoles in September 2019, with a PC release in January 2020.
- Capcom has revealed that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has sold 5 million copies.
Back in January, we learned that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne had sold 4 million copies, with the main game selling over 15 million copies. The expansion is continuing to sell well, as Capcom has shared the news that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has crossed 5 million copies sold. This number includes both physical shipments and digital sales.
The Monster Hunter franchise as a whole has now sold over 62 million units, a very impressive number. Resident Evil remains Capcom's number one franchise of all time however, with over 93 million copies sold.
If you haven't picked up Monster Hunter World: Iceborne yet, you can check out our review of the PC version. Our reviewer, Jordan Palmer, noted that "Monster Hunter World is a complex game, with Iceborne bumping up the challenge considerably, but with perseverance and practice, anyone can overcome this, and wind up addicted."
Hunt in Hoarfrost Reach
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
All-new threats
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is an upcoming expansion to Capcom's most successful game of all time, Monster Hunter World. Take the fight to Hoarfrost Reach and battle all-new beasties, returning threats, and grind all-new gear.
