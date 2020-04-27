Ring's video doorbells have been super popular entry points for those wanting to sure up their home security, especially when they go on sale. Today only, you can add a Ring Video Doorbell 2 to your door from just $69.99. Woot is offering the smart home device in used condition at that price and that's about half the cost of a refurb model. Each unit has been tested to ensure they are in full working order, though the used devices may exhibit some cosmetic blemishes. There's also a 90-day Woot warranty included with your purchase in case of any issues.

Knock knock Ring Video Doorbell 2 This video doorbell can be powered by a rechargeable battery instead of being hardwired. It records in 1080p and gives you live on-demand video. Two-way audio lets you communicate with visitors. Works with Alexa, your phone, tablet, and more. $69.99 $139.00 $69 off See at Woot

With the Ring Video Doorbell 2, you can see, hear, and speak to visitors at your door by using an app on your phone, tablet, or computer. It's equipped with a camera that records in 1080p HD with infrared night vision so you can see what's going on outside your home no matter what time of day it is, and it's all accessible from anywhere in the world. All you'd have to do is open the app on your preferred device. The doorbell has a rechargeable battery pack, or you can connect it to your existing doorbell setup to keep it consistently powered up. And unlike older models, the Ring Video Doorbell 2 features an interchangeable faceplate in case you ever decide to change its look.

Another great feature is its Alexa compatibility. Once the Ring Video Doorbell 2 is installed, you'll be able to receive its notifications on Echo devices like the Echo Show 5, where you'll be able to see and speak with visitors using its two-way talk functionality. It's able to alert you even when the doorbell hasn't been pressed but motion was detected.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.