What you need to know
- Mobvoi launches its new TicWatch E3 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset.
- The new Wear OS watch offers many of the features found in its higher-end predecessor but at a cheaper price point.
- The Mobvoi TicWatch E3 is available today for $200.
Two years after Mobvoi launched the TicWatch E2, the company has announced the new Mobvoi TicWatch E3, which comes equipped with the latest Wear OS software and Qualcomm processor.
The new Mobvoi TicWatch E3 brings many improvements over its predecessor, including a more streamlined design that's akin to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. The display is slightly smaller at 1.3-inches and has a slightly lower resolution at 360x360, but the reduced size should make it an easier fit for more people. However, the real story is what's underneath the hood.
Mobvoi has equipped the TicWatch E3 with the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, marking a huge jump from the Snapdragon Wear 2100 on the E2. This also makes it the second smartwatch to include the latest Qualcomm chip after the flagship Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched last year. The E2 ran relatively smooth despite missing out on the Wear 3100, but the newer chip should prove quite impressive, promising 85% better performance while using 25% less power.
As for power, Mobvoi decided to reduce the battery capacity down from 415mAh to just 380mAh, but the company promises the same two-day battery life as its predecessor thanks to the new chip, the latest version of Wear OS, and the help of useful features like Essential Mode. And the 1GB of RAM should also help keep things running smoothly, along with 8GB of internal storage.
The TicWatch E3 is equipped with many of the features expected in a Mobvoi smartwatch, including a suite of health and fitness apps like TicHealth and TicExercise. Users can enable Vo2Max tracking and 24-hour SpO2 monitoring with TicOxygen, and TicMotion will automatically detect certain activity. The TicWatch E3 is also ready to join you at the pool this summer thanks to IP68 water and dust resistance, and there's also built-in GPS and NFC for Google Pay, making it easier to keep your phone at home or in your pocket.
Of course, the elephant in the room is that even with the newer chipset, no one is sure if the current Wear OS smartwatches will be eligible for the new Wear OS update that's expected to launch later this year. Fossil has already stated that its current watches won't be updated, but Mobvoi has yet to confirm anything. Still, the new TicWatch E3 is a more-than-capable device and is easily one of the best Wear OS watches on the market after the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS.
The new Mobvoi TicWatch E3 retails for $200 and is available today through Mobvoi and Amazon. The watch is sold with two additional color straps, so you can easily switch up your style.
Second best
Mobvoi TicWatch E3
Powerful and more affordable
The new Mobvoi TicWatch E3 takes the best of its predecessors and marries them in a powerful yet surprisingly affordable Wear OS smartwatch. Thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 and the latest version of Wear OS, the E3 should offer some of the best performance and battery efficiency.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The TicWatch E3 is a great Wear OS watch with a looming question
Mobvoi's TicWatch's have been among the few bright spots in the Wear OS world. The TicWatch Pro 3 launched in 2020 as the first wearable on the market with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100, and in the summer of 2021 the TicWatch E3 has become the second. The TicWatch E3 is a lower-priced option with comparable performance — but it launches with a questionable future for Wear OS as we...
What are Google Workspace, Spaces, and smart canvas? Here's an explainer
Google debuted a slew of new services for all of its users, but some of the names are a bit confusing. What is a Workspace and how is it different from Spaces? Are Docs becoming smart canvas? And how do I access all of this nifty stuff? Find out in our explainer!
5 reasons to buy a discounted Chromebook on Prime Day 2021
On Prime Day, you can get superb Chromebooks for mid-range prices, mid-range Chromebooks for budget prices, and budget Chromebooks for impulse-buy prices. No matter what your budget or needs, there's going to be a Chromebook on sale on Prime Day for you.
Keep your wallet put away and pay with your Wear OS watch
Ready to start paying for your coffee with just your watch? Here are all the Wear OS devices that support Google Pay!