MIUI 11 is now official with a system-wide dark mode and an array of new features, and Xiaomi has detailed its rollout plans. The update will be making its way to a total of 28 devices over the course of the next two months, with most Redmi devices launched over the last two years eligible for the update.

Xiaomi will roll out the update in waves, with the POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi y# and Redmi 7 included in the first wave. Here's the detailed breakdown of when your Redmi or Mi phone will pick up the MIUI 11 update:

Phase 1: October 22 - 31

POCO F1

Redmi K20

Redmi Y3

Redmi 7

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7s

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Phase 2: November 4 - 12

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 6A

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Y1

Redmi Y1 Lite

Redmi Y2

Redmi 4

Mi Mix 2

Mi Max 2

Phase 3: November 13 - 29

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi 7A

Redmi 8

Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 8

Phase 4: December 18 - 26

Redmi Note 8 Pro

As you can see above, a bulk of the Redmi devices will pick up the MIUI 11 update in mid-November, including the Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, and the Redmi 5 and Redmi 6 series.

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 8 series in India, and it's a shame that the new phones won't come with MIUI 11 out of the box. If anything, Redmi Note 8 users will have to wait until a month to see the update, with Redmi Note 8 Pro customers not seeing MIUI 11 until late December — that's a huge miss for Xiaomi.