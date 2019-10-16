What you need to know
- At the Redmi Note 8 Pro launch in India, Xiaomi has detailed its rollout plans for MIUI 11.
- The update will be delivered to 28 phones in four phases over the next two months.
- The rollout will commence from October 22, with the POCO F1 and Redmi K20 first in line to get the update.
MIUI 11 is now official with a system-wide dark mode and an array of new features, and Xiaomi has detailed its rollout plans. The update will be making its way to a total of 28 devices over the course of the next two months, with most Redmi devices launched over the last two years eligible for the update.
Xiaomi will roll out the update in waves, with the POCO F1, Redmi K20, Redmi y# and Redmi 7 included in the first wave. Here's the detailed breakdown of when your Redmi or Mi phone will pick up the MIUI 11 update:
Phase 1: October 22 - 31
- POCO F1
- Redmi K20
- Redmi Y3
- Redmi 7
- Redmi Note 7
- Redmi Note 7s
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
Phase 2: November 4 - 12
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi 6
- Redmi 6 Pro
- Redmi 6A
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi Note 5 Pro
- Redmi 5
- Redmi 5A
- Redmi Note 4
- Redmi Y1
- Redmi Y1 Lite
- Redmi Y2
- Redmi 4
- Mi Mix 2
- Mi Max 2
Phase 3: November 13 - 29
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
- Redmi 7A
- Redmi 8
- Redmi 8A
- Redmi Note 8
Phase 4: December 18 - 26
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
As you can see above, a bulk of the Redmi devices will pick up the MIUI 11 update in mid-November, including the Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2, and the Redmi 5 and Redmi 6 series.
Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 8 series in India, and it's a shame that the new phones won't come with MIUI 11 out of the box. If anything, Redmi Note 8 users will have to wait until a month to see the update, with Redmi Note 8 Pro customers not seeing MIUI 11 until late December — that's a huge miss for Xiaomi.
Redmi K20 Pro
The Redmi K20 Pro offers everything you're looking for in a value flagship. You get a gorgeous design backed by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 48MP camera that takes great shots.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.