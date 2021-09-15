What you need to know
- Sony announced a Midnight Black version of its Pulse 3D wireless PS5 headset.
- This color matches the Midnight Black PS5 DualSense controller that is already available.
- The Midnight Black Pulse 3D wireless headset is set to launch at some point in October.
If you liked the functionality and price of the Pulse 3D wireless headset but wanted it available in a color other than white, your wish is granted. Sony announced on Wednesday that a Midnight Black version of its wireless PS5 headset is on the way. You can take a look at Sony's new video showcasing the headset below:
Sony doesn't have a specific date for the new headset but notes that it'll be available sometime in October. This headset matches the Midnight Black PS5 DualSense, which was made available earlier in 2021. There's also a Cosmic Red controller but we don't appear to be getting a Cosmic Red headset, at least not yet.
Overall, we found the Pulse 3D wireless headset to be one of the best PS5 wireless headsets for players to choose from right now. Our review states that the microphone may be sub-par but for $100, the audio quality is great. The Pulse 3D wireless headset is specifically designed to take advantage of the PS5's 3D audio system, meaning that big upcoming games like Horizon Forbidden West or God of War Ragnarok sound as good as possible.
Classic
PS5 DualSense (Midnight Black)
Finally that all-black option everyone wanted
If you were disappointed with the white DualSense and wanted to go back to the black design from previous generations, Midnight Black is here for you. Despite being one color, the design is quite striking and should appeal to many PlayStation fans.
