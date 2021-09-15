If you liked the functionality and price of the Pulse 3D wireless headset but wanted it available in a color other than white, your wish is granted. Sony announced on Wednesday that a Midnight Black version of its wireless PS5 headset is on the way. You can take a look at Sony's new video showcasing the headset below:

Sony doesn't have a specific date for the new headset but notes that it'll be available sometime in October. This headset matches the Midnight Black PS5 DualSense, which was made available earlier in 2021. There's also a Cosmic Red controller but we don't appear to be getting a Cosmic Red headset, at least not yet.

Overall, we found the Pulse 3D wireless headset to be one of the best PS5 wireless headsets for players to choose from right now. Our review states that the microphone may be sub-par but for $100, the audio quality is great. The Pulse 3D wireless headset is specifically designed to take advantage of the PS5's 3D audio system, meaning that big upcoming games like Horizon Forbidden West or God of War Ragnarok sound as good as possible.