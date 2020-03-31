The LG G7 Fit may not have set the world alight when it was released in late 2018, but it had respectable specs for a mid-range phone. It's original $420 asking price probably hampered sales, though it soon dropped to $300 which made it more of an attractive prospect for many. Thanks to this one-day deal at Woot, the 6.1-inch phone gets a whole lot more tempting with a price drop to just $179.99.

The deal, which expires tonight or when sold out, offers the black LG G7 Fit in new condition with a 1-year LG warranty. It's factory unlocked so will work with all U.S. carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, and pre-paid carriers. Today's price is $50 lower than we've ever seen it go before.

The phone is equipped with 32GB of onboard storage, though that can be expanded affordably with a microSD card up to 2TB, 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor. It has a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with a 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution, 16MP rear camera, fingerprint sensor, and 3,000mAh battery. Its speakers are impressive with room-filling 'Boombox' audio and support for DTS:X 3D surround sound.

With a mixture of mid-range specs, the G7 Fit is not for flashy flagship buyers by any means but, priced under $200 in this one-day deal, it makes for an easy buy for someone who just wants an affordable phone with a nice big screen and solid experience or as a first phone for a kid. Being brand new and including that 1-year warranty from LG is a nice added bonus too, unlike a lot of Woot deals.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

