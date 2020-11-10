Like a lot of others, I was a little curious and a little excited to see what Apple would offer when it finally announced ARM-powered Macs. Turns out we got to see the best sellers re-released with Apple's new in-house M1 chip — including a new MacBook Air. This makes sense as these products are popular because they fill a need for a lot of people.

Apple using its own chips in the Mac is a smart move and a good look.

The MacBook Air, which is Apple's top-selling Mac, does look really interesting. The M1 chip should perform better than the underpowered Intel laptop-specific chips used in previous generations does, and Apple did the work to make the coming version of macOS fully optimized for the new hardware platform.

Perhaps the biggest news is that you'll also be able to install all your favorite iOS apps onto a new ARM-powered MacBook Air. That's a big drawm and while this might cut into iPad Pro sales, it was smart to get this working on day one. People like things they are familiar with, and having the same app on your phone and on your laptop is pretty great.

There is one big problem though: the price. The new MacBook Air still starts at $999 for the base configuration. That's a lot of dough and it makes the purchase something you really need to justify. Spending $1000 isn't something you do on an impulse. Thankfully, you don't need to do it because unless you have a very specific need, a $400 Chromebook is a much better buy.