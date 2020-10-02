I really like seeing what Microsoft is doing with the new Surface Laptop Go. Probably because it's following the same path Google is when it comes to high-end Chromebooks by giving you a lot of value for the money. Not everyone needs a $1,000 or more laptop just like not everyone needs a $1,000 phone.

I just think I'll like it a little more when Microsoft realizes that the ecosystem that can power a laptop like this needs to be in place, too.

Usually simple is always better.

I'm not talking as a consumer who is looking to buy a new laptop for my own use. If that was the case, I could still go with a new Surface Laptop Go (silly name, Microsoft) after I upgraded to the $700 version because you do not want any laptop that runs any flavor of Windows on a 64GB eMMC storage device. You just don't. Windows was designed to run with more breathing room and more robust storage and you'll wish you had it. But the $700 model, which comes with more RAM and a proper SSD, would force me to look at the competition, and there's a good chance I'd find something else that tickles my fancy.

Where the base model $550 Surface Laptop Go really fits, though, is in the classroom. And that's where Microsoft needs to put itself. But that's the area Chromebooks currently dominate, and the narrative isn't going to change anytime soon.

Microsoft has much better tools and a more robust backend for large scale deployment. But it's not simple.

It's crazy to say that any large organization is better served through Google's G Suite than it is through Microsoft's years of progress in infrastructure, but when it comes to the classroom it's the truth. It's not because Microsoft doesn't have the correct tool for every task — it does. It's not because Microsoft doesn't offer the right software for a large group of people to work independently or in collaboration — it does. It's because administering a group of students with Chromebooks is super easy through G Suite and the basic tools offered are perfect for working in the classroom.