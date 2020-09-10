Microsoft's Surface Duo is finally here. After months of anticipation, announcements, video teases, and rolled out review periods, the foldable device from Microsoft is finally available to the public. The Surface Duo starts at $1,400 and is available at physical stores and online.

One lucky person on the Surface Duo subreddit already received their Surface Duo from AT&T. Others have notifications stating that their Surface Duo will arrive at some point today. Unfortunately, at least some people have received word that their device won't arrive today, though it's hard to tell how common that is at this point.

The Surface Duo is a highly anticipated device, thanks to its unique form factor. It's the first-ever mobile Surface device and is the first mobile device that Microsoft has made in years. Reviews for the Surface Duo will be up today, so keep an eye out to see our complete thoughts.

Have you received your Surface Duo yet? Are you picking one up from a store instead? Let us know in the comments below.