Microsoft SwiftKey Beta for Android just got an update that brings cursor support to the digital keyboard. The feature allows you to press and hold the spacebar and then drag along the spacebar to move the cursor through text.

Here's Microsoft's description of the feature from the app's store listing.

We've added cursor control to your Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard. Try it out by tapping and holding the spacebar to move the cursor We hope you'll love it!

The ability to move the cursor by holding the spacebar and dragging left or right is a popular feature on some other keyboards. It should be a welcome addition to SwiftKey if it rolls out to general availability.