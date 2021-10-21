Our friends over at Windows Central have just published their review on the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, and spoiler alert it gets four out of five stars.

That's a notable improvement over the original Surface Duo, which in our review was described simply as a "hot mess." However, that's to be expected given all the upgrades Microsoft stuffed into this relatively thin device.

The new Surface Duo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset found in this year's best Android phones. With that comes faster performance and, most notably, 5G, which was missing from the first-generation Duo.

The camera situation has been improved now that Microsoft isn't relying on a single internal sensor. On the back is a triple camera setup with standard wide, ultrawide, and 2x telephoto lenses.

The displays have also gotten a nice bump, with a 90Hz refresh rate across both panels and a slight curve that allows users to check for notifications when the device is closed.