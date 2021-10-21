What you need to know
- Our friends at Windows Central managed to get their hands on the Surface Duo 2 for review.
- The device offers several upgrades from its predecessor, from the processor to the displays and the cameras.
- The Surface Duo 2 is available now, starting at $1500.
Our friends over at Windows Central have just published their review on the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, and spoiler alert it gets four out of five stars.
That's a notable improvement over the original Surface Duo, which in our review was described simply as a "hot mess." However, that's to be expected given all the upgrades Microsoft stuffed into this relatively thin device.
The new Surface Duo 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset found in this year's best Android phones. With that comes faster performance and, most notably, 5G, which was missing from the first-generation Duo.
The camera situation has been improved now that Microsoft isn't relying on a single internal sensor. On the back is a triple camera setup with standard wide, ultrawide, and 2x telephoto lenses.
The displays have also gotten a nice bump, with a 90Hz refresh rate across both panels and a slight curve that allows users to check for notifications when the device is closed.
That's not to mention the bump in RAM, additional storage option, and the software upgrades found all throughout the device, which runs Android 11 out of the box.
All-in-all, it's an impressive upgrade from the sleek but underwhelming first-gen Surface Duo. At least on paper. Of course, the real question is how it performs in real life, especially given its $1500 price tag.
If you want to know more about why this device gets four stars, check out Windows Central's Microsoft Surface Duo 2 review and decide for yourself whether or not the latest dual-screen Android device deserves a look.
Double the fun
Microsoft Surface Duo 2
Multitasking made easier
The new Surface Duo 2 is Microsoft's latest dual-screen Android device, with plenty of upgrades like a new 5G chip, stereo speakers, more cameras, and a cool way to glance at notifications while the device is closed. The Microsoft Duo 2 just might be the best way to multitask.
