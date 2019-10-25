Microsoft Launcher beta has a small update that makes it easier to use the app's dark mode ( via Neowin ). The update brings the app to version 5.10 and brings support for following your system's theme setting. It also makes dark mode darker. Additionally, the update has some bug fixes as outlined by the app's changelog,

What's new for 5.10: - Launcher theme can now follow your system theme on supported devices running Android 9 and above through the new System theme option in Launcher settings, and the dark theme is darker now to improve readability and make content easier on your eyes in the low-light condition. - General bug fixes and performance improvements.

This update is fairly small but reduces how often you have to jump into Microsoft Launcher's settings. Now, if you swap your phone from light to dark mode, the launcher can follow suit with no extra steps.