What you need to know
- Microsoft Launcher beta can now follow your system's theme setting.
- Microsoft Launcher already had a dark theme, but it can now match your devices' theme.
- Android devices need to run Android 9 or later to use the new feature.
Microsoft Launcher beta has a small update that makes it easier to use the app's dark mode (via Neowin). The update brings the app to version 5.10 and brings support for following your system's theme setting. It also makes dark mode darker. Additionally, the update has some bug fixes as outlined by the app's changelog,
What's new for 5.10: - Launcher theme can now follow your system theme on supported devices running Android 9 and above through the new System theme option in Launcher settings, and the dark theme is darker now to improve readability and make content easier on your eyes in the low-light condition. - General bug fixes and performance improvements.
All of Microsoft's iOS and Android beta programs, and how to sign up
This update is fairly small but reduces how often you have to jump into Microsoft Launcher's settings. Now, if you swap your phone from light to dark mode, the launcher can follow suit with no extra steps.
Microsoft Launcher
This launcher for Android features a clean design and integrates with Microsoft services, including Microsoft To-Do, Office 365, and Cortana.
Google Pixelbook Go review: Who needs Pro?
The Pixelbook Go is everything you need in a Chromebook, and a laptop.
Infinity Ward almost nails it with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a new take on the classic game of the same name. With so much game to talk about let's get straight in.
These true wireless earbuds rewired my expectations
Anker isn't a well-known headphone brand — yet. With the Liberty 2 Pro, that's probably going to change.
The Oculus Quest isn't just for gaming — here are our favorite media apps
The Oculus Quest is a great way to get a giant screen in front of your eyeballs. Here are the best media apps to take advantage of that large virtual screen.