Microsoft Launcher version 5.7 is now rolling out to everyone after a few weeks of beta testing. This update adds a couple of new notable features, including a more conversational Cortana experience and some UI tweaks for the feed.

The new Cortana conversation experience switches things up by showing the extent of your conversation with Microsoft's digital assistant instead of having single queries and responses. It's a look that's spreading across all platforms that is intended to make interacting with Cortana more seamless.

This update also moves the feed tabs to the bottom of the screen so they're a little more convenient to access. In addition, you'll get improvements to the drag and drop experience on your home screen.

Here's the full release notes for Microsoft Launcher version 5.7: