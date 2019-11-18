Most modern companies are implementing or investigating how to implement cloud technologies within their operations, and being certified in Microsoft Azure can lead to a lucrative career in the cloud. Microsoft estimates that Azure is being used by 50 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and Azure Architects are landing careers with six-figure salaries.
Jumping into Azure without any guidance isn’t recommended, however, but training programs generally aren’t cheap. Right now, however, Windows Central Digital Offers has a deal on a complete Microsoft Azure Architect certification prep bundle that contains four separate courses that prepare you for necessary certification exams. Instead of paying the regular price of about $387, you’ll instead pay just $29. That’s a saving of 92 percent!
This four-course bundle includes 23 hours of training and countless lectures. Access also remains open forever, so you can tackle learning at your own speed. Courses include:
- AZ-100 Azure Administrator Infrastructure & Deployment Exam Prep
- AZ-101 Microsoft Azure Integration & Security Exam Prep
- AZ-203 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep
- AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam Prep
If you’re ready to jump into Microsoft Azure and get the certification needed to land a lucrative new career, this certification exam prep bundle is a great starting point. Don’t wait too long to pull the trigger, as this $29 price tag won’t last forever.
