Google has finally introduced the ability to make Google Duo calls from the Messages for web client. As reported by 9to5Google, the functionality allows users to place a video call from text conversations. The Messages app on Android had gained this functionality nearly two years back.

You should be able to see a "Video calling is now available" message pop up in the top-left corner when you log in to the Messages for web client. The message includes a "Learn more" button that will take you to the official support page that sheds more light on the functionality. The support page notes: