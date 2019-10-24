What you need to know

  • The Messages for web client now offers integration with Google Duo.
  • To place a video call from Messages for web, all you need to do is select a conversation or click on "Start chat" and then click "Video call."
  • Google had added Duo calling integration to the Messages app on Android in November 2017.

Google has finally introduced the ability to make Google Duo calls from the Messages for web client. As reported by 9to5Google, the functionality allows users to place a video call from text conversations. The Messages app on Android had gained this functionality nearly two years back.

You should be able to see a "Video calling is now available" message pop up in the top-left corner when you log in to the Messages for web client. The message includes a "Learn more" button that will take you to the official support page that sheds more light on the functionality. The support page notes:

Video calling is supported by Google Duo and your call will be started by Duo for Web. Google will check your contacts for video calling availability, but your contacts data won't be saved.

A Duo icon will be displayed next to the names of your contacts that are available on the video calling service. You will see the "Video call" option when you select a Messages conversation or click on "Start chat". To end a video call, simply click on the "End call" button. If the video call icon doesn't show up, it means video calling isn't available for that conversation.

Google had launched Messages for web in June last year, while Duo for web went live in February this year.

