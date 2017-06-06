There are a lot of great ideas out there — they just need the resources to make them happen.

Hoping to spur VR and AR development to grow the platforms even further, Merge VR has announced it is launching a $1 million fund for developers who build for Merge platforms. Several studios are participating in the Merge VR Developer Fund, including React VRX, Draw & Code, Steelehouse Productions and Chicken Waffle.

Marge already offers up its Cube Dev Kits at no cost, and hundreds have already been delivered around the world. But if you want to try and take your VR or AR idea to the next level, you can also apply to get funding from the Merge VR Developer Fund.

As an applicant you'll obviously need to offer up a proposal of your app or game experience, a breakdown of your budget needs, information on your team, and a portfolio of previous work. If you think you have what it takes and could use the funding to get your ideas out there, hit up the Merge VR Developer Fund page to learn more.

