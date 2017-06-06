There are a lot of great ideas out there — they just need the resources to make them happen.
Hoping to spur VR and AR development to grow the platforms even further, Merge VR has announced it is launching a $1 million fund for developers who build for Merge platforms. Several studios are participating in the Merge VR Developer Fund, including React VRX, Draw & Code, Steelehouse Productions and Chicken Waffle.
Marge already offers up its Cube Dev Kits at no cost, and hundreds have already been delivered around the world. But if you want to try and take your VR or AR idea to the next level, you can also apply to get funding from the Merge VR Developer Fund.
As an applicant you'll obviously need to offer up a proposal of your app or game experience, a breakdown of your budget needs, information on your team, and a portfolio of previous work. If you think you have what it takes and could use the funding to get your ideas out there, hit up the Merge VR Developer Fund page to learn more.
Press release:
June 6, 2017 - San Antonio, TX — Merge VR today announced it has created a one-million-dollar Merge Developer Fund to support the AR/VR developer community building apps for the Merge platforms, including the award-winning Merge Cube.
Launched in 2015, the company's VR Goggles are compatible with both iPhone and Android devices to experience VR apps, 360 video, 3D movies and more. The team is currently gearing up for the widespread launch of its newest product, the Merge Cube, that allows users to hold and interact with holograms. Merge first unveiled it at CES 2017 where it won the award for "Most Unique Product."
Merge is openly inviting developers all over the world to join them in shaping the future of AR. "We created the Merge Developer Fund to broaden our support of the dev community," says Jeremy Kenisky, Merge VP of Creative. "The Merge Cube introduces an entirely new experience to the world, and the developer fund provides an awesome opportunity for devs to get creative and be ambitious."
Studios already participating in the Merge Developer Fund include React VRX, Draw & Code, Steelehouse Productions and Chicken Waffle.
"When a kid can pick up a physical object and see it turn into something else in the palm of their hand — then play with it, it's magic," says Chad Lee, CEO of React VRX. "Developing products that create this magic is exciting for us. We can design so many interesting things around the cube and hope to partner with Merge to make it 'Toy of the Year'!"
"As soon as we encountered Merge VR and their vision to open up immersive technology to a younger audience, we were inspired," says John Keefe, Co-founder of Draw & Code. "Now, the Merge Cube is quite literally putting this exciting tech into the hands of the next generation."
As the only VR goggles rated ages 10 and up, the marshmallow-soft Merge VR Goggles have become a favorite among younger VR explorers and educational institutions. Since first releasing the goggles in the US, retail distribution has expanded to more than 5,000 stores in 13 countries and is rapidly growing.
Merge Cube Dev Kits are available at no cost, and more than 400 have already been delivered to developers around the world including museums, schools and Hollywood studios. Developers interested in learning more or applying for funding can visit dev.mergevr.com/fund.
Reader comments
Merge VR launches $1 million fund to fuel VR and AR developers