Coolpad may not be a big name in smartphones, at least in the U.S., but a recent leak is proving enticing for those looking for a decent budget device on a budget.
Early information is indicating that it has a 4,000 mAh battery, a 6.36-inch display, will run Android 9 Pie, and should be coming to an unknown U.S. carrier for less than $150. After doing some of our own digging, we've been able to determine a few more details beyond the early specs shown by Phandroid. The upcoming device will have QuickCharge 3.0 over USB-C, the display will have a FHD (1080p) resolution, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 CPU. We'll have to wait and see what the dual camera system on the back has to offer.
Coolpad's been creeping onto our radar by way of their smartwatch for kids, and after establishing itself in India, it'll be interesting to see if they can make a dent in the crowded entry-level smartphone sphere in the West. Like ZTE, Alcatel and other Chinese brands, Coolpad understands that it needs to work with carriers to get a leg up in the ultra-competitive U.S. smartphone market, but at under $150 this yet-unnamed device is looking pretty promising.