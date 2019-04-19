Coolpad may not be a big name in smartphones, at least in the U.S., but a recent leak is proving enticing for those looking for a decent budget device on a budget.

Early information is indicating that it has a 4,000 mAh battery, a 6.36-inch display, will run Android 9 Pie, and should be coming to an unknown U.S. carrier for less than $150. After doing some of our own digging, we've been able to determine a few more details beyond the early specs shown by Phandroid. The upcoming device will have QuickCharge 3.0 over USB-C, the display will have a FHD (1080p) resolution, and will be powered by a Snapdragon 450 CPU. We'll have to wait and see what the dual camera system on the back has to offer.