What you need to know
- MediaTek has announced its first 6nm mid-range mobile chipset.
- The new Dimensity 900 supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, 120Hz screens, and up to 108MP resolution cameras.
- The first Dimensity 900-powered phones are expected to launch soon.
MediaTek today unveiled the Dimensity 900 5G chipset, a follow-up to last year's Dimensity 820. The new chipset is aimed at mid-range phones and is built on the same 6nm process as the company's flagship Dimensity 1200.
The Dimensity 900 uses two ARM Cortex-A78 cores running at up to 2.4GHz, paired with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 2GHz and an ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. Just as you would expect from a mid-range mobile chipset in 2021, the Dimensity 900 supports FHD+ resolution displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a "flagship-class" HDR-native ISP that supports up to quad-camera arrays and up to a 108MP main sensor.
Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business, said in a statement:
Dimensity 900 brings a suite of connectivity, display and 4K HDR visual enhancements to high-tier 5G smartphones and gives brands great design flexibility for their 5G portfolios. The chipset's support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 ensures users get the most of out their devices with super-fast and reliable connectivity.
On the connectivity front, the Dimensity 900 includes Wi-Fi 6 support and a 5G NR sub-6GHz modem with carrier aggregation (CA) and download speeds of up to 2.7Gbps. While MediaTek isn't marketing the Dimensity 900 as a gaming-focused chipset, it does feature the company's HyperEngine gaming engine that supports gaming and dual-SIM calls at the same time. Some of the other highlights include a third-generation APU for improved AI performance, support for LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage, and MiraVision technology with real-time enhancements of HDR10+ video playback.
MediaTek says the first phones powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset will be launched later this quarter. Its main rival is expected to be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G, which powers some of the best cheap Android phones on the market.
