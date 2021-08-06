This time last year, Qualcomm dominated the mid-range category. The company's decision to launch the Snapdragon 765G alongside the Snapdragon 865 meant that value flagships were able to leverage features limited to the best Android phones, with standout devices like the Pixel 5 and OnePlus Nord utilizing the chipset.

Things are a bit different in 2021. I just finished testing the latest mid-range phones — including the Reno 6 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, and POCO F3 GT — and it surprised me that all of these devices featured MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset. This would have been unheard of even two years ago; most brands shunned MediaTek's designs because they weren't on par with what Qualcomm had to offer, and what few wins it managed came in the budget segment with devices like the Redmi Note 8 Pro series.

To its credit, MediaTek was able to turn things around with its 5G-enabled offerings in the Dimensity series. In particular, the Dimensity 1200 is a stellar chipset that holds its own against the Snapdragon 780G, delivering robust performance and global 5G connectivity. While I don't have the numbers to back it up, it is entirely likely that MediaTek is undercutting Qualcomm in terms of pricing, allowing it to secure more design wins.

MediaTek's chipsets power the best mid-range phones of 2021.

The result is that over the last 18 months, MediaTek has not only managed to regain its footing but also launch chipsets that went up against the best that Qualcomm has to offer in the mid-range segment.

Sravan Kundojjala, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies, notes that MediaTek successfully capitalized on the increasing demand for 5G, with the company seeing a 143% year-on-year increase in its mobile business in Q2 2021. Kundojjala says that 5G was a key driver in MediaTek's recent surge, allowing the brand to "improve its average selling prices and profits dramatically." With the brand amassing a market share of 26%, it is now the second-largest mobile chipset maker:

MediaTek's margins more than doubled in Q2 2021, driven by improved costs structure and product competitiveness. We estimate that MediaTek ranked number two in the smartphone applications processor market with a 26 percent revenue share in Q2 2021.

We've seen increasing diversification in the semiconductor industry as vendors seek new revenue streams — Qualcomm is investing in automotive, IoT, audio, and wearables — and MediaTek is no different. The company's chipsets power the best Chromebooks, Wi-Fi 6 routers, and more. "MediaTek has a strong footprint in Chromebooks, tablets, digital streaming devices, DTVs, Wi-Fi 6 and power management ICs. As a result, MediaTek is on track to see over 45 percent growth in 2021, reaching approximately $16 billion," says Kundojjala.