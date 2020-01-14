What you need to know
- MediaTek has announced the Helio G70 and G70T gaming-focused chipsets for entry-level phones.
- The G70 series is a slightly underclocked version of MediaTek's flagship G90 gaming processor.
- Besides the slower clock speeds, the G70 series also limits the display to 1080p, lacks support for faster UFS storage, and is restricted to 48MP cameras or dual 16MP rear-cameras.
Mobile gaming is gaining more and more popularity. What started out as a bit of a niche has been growing, with more brands releasing phones specifically made for gaming. Unfortunately, many times these phones carry a hefty price tag for all the performance they offer.
Enter MediaTek and its new lineup of entry-level gaming-focused processors, the Helio G70 and G70T. In case you didn't know, MediaTek makes chipsets that power smartphones much like Snapdragon chips found in many popular phones — it just lacks the market share and brand recognition Qualcomm is known for.
Last year, MediaTek released the Helio G90 and G90T series of processors for high-end gaming phones. The G90 featured two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05Ghz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.05GHz. While the Helio G70 doesn't quite live up to the more powerful G90, it still packs quite a punch with two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0Ghz and six smaller Cortex-A55 cores at 1.7GHz, along with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU graphics processor.
All of that should all add up to a pretty decent performing budget gaming phone that won't break the bank. Some other ways the G70 differs from the more powerful G90 include only supporting displays up to 1080p, lack of support for faster UFS storage, and limiting the rear-camera to a 48MP or a dual 16MP camera setup. It should also go without saying that since the G70 series is for budget phones, it will not support 5G networks.
Hopefully, with more affordable gaming processors like these from MediaTek, it means we'll see some better performing gaming phones in the budget segment this year. That way you can game on the go without emptying your savings.
