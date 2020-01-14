Mobile gaming is gaining more and more popularity. What started out as a bit of a niche has been growing, with more brands releasing phones specifically made for gaming. Unfortunately, many times these phones carry a hefty price tag for all the performance they offer.

Enter MediaTek and its new lineup of entry-level gaming-focused processors, the Helio G70 and G70T. In case you didn't know, MediaTek makes chipsets that power smartphones much like Snapdragon chips found in many popular phones — it just lacks the market share and brand recognition Qualcomm is known for.

Last year, MediaTek released the Helio G90 and G90T series of processors for high-end gaming phones. The G90 featured two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.05Ghz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.05GHz. While the Helio G70 doesn't quite live up to the more powerful G90, it still packs quite a punch with two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.0Ghz and six smaller Cortex-A55 cores at 1.7GHz, along with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU graphics processor.