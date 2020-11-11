What you need to know
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond could see a port to the Oculus Quest 2 sometime in the future, according to the developers.
- This marks the first time we've heard any specific announcement regarding a native Quest 2-exclusive game.
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond will release on December 11 on PC and is playable on the Oculus Quest family via Oculus Link cable.
It's been almost two months since we first heard that the Oculus Quest 2 could eventually receive exclusive next-generation VR games, and it looks like Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond might just be the first if it eventually does get ported. That would make it the first game announced that will only be playable on the Oculus Quest 2, not the original Oculus Quest. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is a PC-exclusive VR shooter developed by Respawn Entertainment — the same developers known for legendary titles like Titanfall, Star Wars: Fallen Order, and Apex Legends — and is scheduled for release on December 11, 2020 on both Steam and Oculus Rift platforms.
It's important to note that Oculus Studios producer Mike Doran pointed out to UploadVR that the PC version of the game is the focus right now and that a Quest 2 version of the game would only be assessed once the PC version is released. The team has been hard at work on this title for a long time and released an incredibly emotional trailer for the game in time for Veteran's Day 2020, which can be viewed below.
Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is going for emotional realism in a way that we haven't seen from other World War II shooters in the past, and it's doing this by specifically honing in on stories told by WWII veterans. As the trailer below shows, you'll hear these stories retold via firsthand accounts, complete with accurate on-site modeling done by the team while touring historic European battlegrounds.
As we've seen from previous trailers, the goal here is to focus on the emotional value of these stories and to help a new generation understand the tragedy and loss that these veterans experienced during that time. It also means that players won't just be recounting identical scenes from other WWII-focused games in VR, but should be able to experience something wholly unique that's tailored to the medium.
