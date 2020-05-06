A far cry from its reputation just a few years ago, Samsung often beats Google in delivering the relevant security patches to its phones these days. This was the case for the May 2020 patch for not only its latest flagships, the Galaxy S20 series, but also for the Note 10 series and the Galaxy Fold.

While Google did eventually catch up and roll out the update for thePixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4 family of devices, Samsung wasn't far behind and just two days later, has begun yet another batch of updates, this time pertaining to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy A50 (via Android Police). The inclusion of a midranger in such an early rollout is especially welcome, as companies tend to leave those devices till much later.

Let's just hope we don't see a repeat of the issues caused by the April 2020 patch for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which the company to pull mid-rollout. Thankfully, the company was able to fix the green tint issue on the phone just two days later, but I think we can all agree that it's better that sort of thing doesn't happen in the first place.

In terms of availability, the S10 series' rollout seems to be the most expansive at the moment, covering both the U.S. and various parts of the E.U. The Z Flip and A50 updates, on the other hand, haven't left European shores yet, but it's only a matter of time before the unlocked variants of both phones also start seeing the update across the Atlantic.