The trusty Seagate 16TB Expansion desktop external hard drive allows you to maximize your storage while minimizing your spending.

If you want to find a sweet deal on Cyber Monday, you'll appreciate the savings that come with this Seagate 16TB Expansion desktop external hard drive.

You'll have all the convenience you need without any hassle or extra steps. This Seagate Expansion desktop external hard drive is preformatted for systems that run Windows 7 and later. You won't have to deal with any software installations and there's nothing to configure. Whether you're storing photos, videos, music, or documents, the process has never been easier. Simply drag and drop your files for a speedy data transfer.

While this Seagate Expansion external hard drive offers micro-USB 3.0 connectivity, it's also compatible with USB 2.0. Your drive comes with a 4-foot USB 3.0 cable and a power adapter. Once you've plugged in the power cord and the USB 3.0 cord, you're ready to start saving your digital files to the hard drive.

You'll get $40 off the Seagate 16TB Expansion desktop external hard drive and you'll enjoy tons of storage for years to come.