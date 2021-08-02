For every new feature in an iOS update, you'll find two "new" ones that Android users have enjoyed for years. iOS 15 will steal Android tools like smarter notifications, Live Text, and Google Assistant-like upgrades to Siri. iOS 14 also took Android features like widgets, PiP, an App Drawer, and app permissions, and put its own unique flair on them. Next year's WWDC will undoubtedly sell innovative advancements that Android users find familiar. I'm not interested in weighing the ethics or comparing iOS's software quality to Android's. Google and Apple have a symbiotic relationship, and the more Apple adopts Android features, the more its customers could see Android as a cheaper-but-viable alternative. Plus, Google sometimes follows Apple's lead on new features, such as its Privacy Dashboard. Imitation is part of the industry. Material You may be the one Android feature that Apple won't steal. What I'm curious about is future features Apple will take from Android 12. In particular, I want to know what an iOS equivalent to Material You would look like. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more If Apple reimagined the automatic wallpaper extraction tool from Android 12 beta 2 or the manual color customization tools of beta 3 for the iOS ecosystem, that could give iPhones another burst of fresh air to go with their awesome widgets. Here's the problem, though: Material You may be the one Android feature that Apple won't steal. Because no matter how popular Android 12 proves to be, Apple won't soften its anti-customization stance or lower its walled garden unless forced. Apple will keep deciding what its users like

I reached out to some phone industry experts, hoping for a fun, hypothetical thought experiment. What would a customizable iOS look like? What would Apple have to change in iOS to make customization an option? And just how likely would it be that Apple will imitate Material You should it prove popular with Android users? Their responses, while very helpful, were disappointingly pragmatic. For example, none envisioned any scenario where Apple would put significant customization in the hands of users because they see it as antithetical to the way it does business. "Apple prefers a wall garden approach to the iOS look and feel." —Gene Munster Loup Ventures analyst and Apple expert Gene Munster told me that while "Material You taps into a humanization of tech, something that is core to Apple," he finds it "less likely that Apple adds controls similar to Material You" to future iOS builds. While Munster agrees that "Apple often builds on insights from Android to improve iOS," he says that "Apple will likely pursue humanization of mobile OS with the walled garden approach." Munster didn't elaborate on this last point. The obvious assumption is that Apple will stay its current course, optimizing the experience with its core software without resorting to any customization. You could also interpret his words to mean that Apple could "humanize" its software with a Material You-like upgrade, without disrupting its walled garden of apps; but again, that scenario is implausible by Apple's current standards.

Neil Shah, vice-president of research at Counterpoint Research, agreed that it's "highly unlikely" that Apple would "offer UI-level personalization flexibility to its users." In Shah's mind, "Intelligent or Adaptive Personalization is the next big trend that will shape the smartphone," with Material You's self-expressive tools as a "step in the right direction." Apple, on the other hand, is "way behind Google" on this front: Apple has always been less open to offering UI/software level customization and personalization to the users. This gives Apple more control in offering a consistent software UX, scalable UI across the portfolio, and bundle/update in advanced features and services quicker to the entire iOS user base than Google Android. This, in turn, makes the overall look feel banal compared to Android. — Neil Shah If Apple were to add customization to iOS, Shah told me, it would be done "selectively" to specific features like Apple Watch faces or widgets — not the entire interface. Why customization tramples over Apple's garden