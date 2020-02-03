If you're interested in either beginning or furthering a career in graphic design or a related field, you need to have an in-depth understanding of the go-to Adobe programs that are used by virtually every professional in the industry. These three training bundles will help you master Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, and AfterEffects, and each one is on sale for a limited time.
MSRP: $221 | Sale Price: $40 (81% off)
This 5-course bundle will introduce you to the world-renowned Adobe InDesign platform, through training that focuses on page design and layouts for both print and digital media. The lessons are all hands-on (meaning you'll be learning how to work within the InDesign program as you go), and there are plenty of helpful resources if you get lost along the way.
MSRP: $284 | Sale Price: $40 (85% off)
In this bundle, you'll learn everything you need to navigate the occasionally intimidating world of Adobe Illustrator. There are six courses and over 34 hours of expert-led content, and the lessons range from teaching you about everything from the absolute basics of digital illustration to the more complex elements of editing, lighting, contrast, and more.
MSRP: $617 | Sale Price: $29 (95% off)
Taught by an actual Hollywood VFX artist with years of experience, this 4-course bundle will help you master visual effects for movies in any genre. You'll receive a comprehensive guide to compositing for live-action films, eliminating inconsistencies with your edits, integrating a wide range of 2D editing tools into your productions, and much more.
Software not included. Prices are subject to change.
